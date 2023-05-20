In celebration of World Oceans Day, Scottburgh will host the inaugural Leatherback Rum Surfski Challenge, which will feature paddling heavyweights Hank McGregor, Michelle Burn and Kenny Rice. World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 and the inaugural challenge takes place three days later on June 11. Ocean festivals are being held globally from June 5 to 11, to celebrate World Oceans Day.

The official logo for the Leatherback Rum Surfski Challenge. Picture: Leatherback Rum Surfski Challenge Burn said she was honoured to participate in this event as she grew up along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast for most of her life. “I hold all events on the KZN South Coast close to me, and I’m grateful to (race director Barry Lewin) for organising the event, the sponsorship from Leatherback Rum, and the inclusion of this race into the Ocean Festival, which looks to be a great family weekend away.” She added that the challenge was perfect for training and preparation for the season. Eleven-time World Canoe Senior Marathon champion McGregor said he was super excited about the new event on the KZN South Coast, especially as they celebrate World Oceans Day. McGregor is a serial winner in the water with 11 world championships and many other canoeing crowns.

“It’s awesome to have a new race on the calendar and fantastic to have new sponsors and prize money in the sport. I’ll be on the start line of the challenge, ready to give it a go. I’m super stoked and really looking forward to it. To all those who haven’t got their entries in, now is the time. We’ll see you there.” Lewin said: “I am really excited to be bringing the paddling community together to celebrate our oceans as part of the Ocean Festival with this new addition to the race calendar combining an amazing stretch of coastline with a Marine Protected Area. The Leatherback Rum Surfski Challenge is bringing some of the best paddlers in the world to showcase their skills on the KZN South Coast. It’s going to be an amazing festival where ocean lovers come together, and I just can’t wait to see everyone there.” The race will be split into five divisions: Men’s, Women’s, Juniors (u-18s), Vets (40+) and Masters (50+). This will then be followed by a surfing contest, an ocean run/walk, beach clean-up, ocean-themed displays, and family-friendly activities.

Event organiser Russel Symcox said they wanted this event to attract the top paddlers globally and R50 000 in prize money was available. Early entries for the challenge cost R250, late entry costs R300 and entry on the day costs R350. Details at @aliwalshoalsurfski The beneficiary of the challenge is the Clansthal Conservancy, an NPO committed to the conservation efforts for the Green Point Inshore Restricted Zone.