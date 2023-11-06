Paint damage: pro-Israel woman freed on R1 000 bail

Durban — Johannesburg police are investigating the case of a pro-Israel woman accused of splashing paint on vehicles at a Palestinian rally. It is alleged that a Johannesburg-based lawyer threatened Palestinian supporters and is accused of driving past about 20 parked cars at a Palestinian rally and splashing reddish-coloured paint on them.

It is believed to have happened when the Palestinian Solidarity Alliance Youth League was holding a march outside the South African Zionist Federation in Johannesburg recently. Altaaf Adam, the league’s chairperson, said the woman caused disruptions after it was explicitly explained to her that it was a peaceful protest. “This woman sprayed people and cars with paint. A number of people opened cases at the Norwood Police Station.

“This is completely unacceptable, no matter what the circumstances were, to damage other people’s property. It was upsetting for people who were out there for freedom and justice in solidarity with the Palestinian people. We definitely look forward to seeing the legal process going forward,” said Adam. Iqbal Jassat, executive member at Media Review Network, said they welcomed the arrest. “She is a known activist of the pro-apartheid Israel Zionist movement in South Africa. She was involved in altercations with protesters marching peacefully to the Zionist Federation against crimes committed to innocent civilians in Palestine.

“We call on SAPS and the prosecuting authority to ensure that she faces the full might of the law. We will not tolerate agents of Zionism to engage in or promote hate crimes against South Africans who justifiably are outraged by the relentless slaughter of Palestinians in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. “Their right to protest against Israeli savagery and barbarism is not only a civic duty but guaranteed under the Constitution. We call on the authorities to press ahead with all additional possible charges against her via the Equality Court and the Human Rights Commission,” said Jassat. Jassat said such hate crimes cannot be condoned, especially as they relate to the horrific slaughter of innocent Palestinian families, medics, journalists and patients on life-support.

“Those who applaud the savagery unleashed by Israel pose a threat to social justice,” he said. Gauteng Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the woman had handed herself to police in Norwood after she allegedly sprayed the victims with paint. “She appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s court on Friday on a common assault charge and was released on R1 000 bail,” said Masondo.