Pair charged with murder of Merebank tow truck driver in court

Durban — Two men charged with the murder of a tow truck driver are to appear again in the Durban Magistrate’s Court at the end of next month. Justin Pillay and Ejaaz al Faheed, appeared briefly on Thursday in court where their matter was adjourned for further investigation.

In September last year, Colin Pillay, 52, was found next to his tow truck with gunshot wounds to the head. Pillay and Al Faheed are out on bail and are represented by Arvina Arjoon from Arvina Harrichan Attorneys. They were arrested on April 14 and granted bail on May 2. Pillay is out on R20 000 bail and Al Faheed on R10 000 bail.

On the day of the incident, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on the N2 freeway near the old Durban International Airport, where five people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. On arrival at the scene, Pillay was found to have been shot. According to police, Pillay had apparently got into an argument on the N2, southbound near the airport.

It’s alleged he had an argument with four men who were travelling in a white vehicle; one suspect reportedly drew his firearm and fatally shot Pillay. In court, State prosecutor Calvin Govender asked the case be adjourned to allow for further investigations. “The matter is on the roll for further investigations. The State will seek an adjournment as the ballistics comparison report is outstanding in the matter as far as investigations are concerned. The post-mortem report, as well as chain statements for some as well the crime scene photo album, are also outstanding,” he said.

Arjoon requested a longer period of adjournment to allow for outstanding investigations to be filed to avoid unnecessary financial burdens on her clients with a shorter adjournment only to find investigations were still outstanding. Police allege that upon arrest one of the suspects was found in possession of four unlicensed firearms, 109 rounds of ammunition, and five magazines. The Daily News had reported that an altercation occurred between other tow truck drivers attending the scene but from different towing companies.

Further to this, there was intense competition and territorial boundaries that tow truck drivers and owners were aware of. Pillay was a member of the Merewent CPF and a tow truck driver for two decades. According to his wife Samantha Pillay, he had attended a collision scene on the M4 near Merebank and returned home to have supper.

He then received a voice note on one of the WhatsApp groups informing him about another collision but was reluctant to leave – but he did. Later his wife received a call from a stranger informing her of his death. Pillay is survived by his three sons aged 10, 8, and 5 months.