Patriotic Alliance mourns Theewaterkloof mayor’s death

Durban — The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says it is deeply saddened by the passing of its executive mayor of Theewaterskloof (TWK), Kallie Papier, who died on Sunday.

In a short statement, the party’s national leadership said it was extending its heartfelt condolences to his wife, children and extended family.

The party said it became Papier’s family in the two years since his departure from his previous political party, with which he had served as a deputy mayor for several years before “coming to the sad realisation that he would always be overlooked as a mayoral candidate”, despite being the “best person for the job”.

“He proved this, with distinction, since his election by council in a new coalition government after the 2021 local government elections. He became increasingly diminished in the last months of his battle against terminal lung cancer, but he always put the welfare of the community first and remained true to his oath of office to his last breath. He was an example of an excellent coalition mayor, who worked well with our coalition partners and also earned the respect of all the other parties,” read the statement.