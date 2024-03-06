Phoenix Child Welfare rents out hall to care for kids

Durban — The Phoenix Child Welfare is renting out its new event hall and the money raised will go toward the care of children residing at the Phoenix Children’s Home. The welfare organisation, said: “The brand new event hall, nestled within the Phoenix Children's Centre, is now available for public rentals, offering an exceptional venue for a variety of occasions and gatherings.

Phoenix Child Welfare president Raj Saroop, said: “Unveiled in January, the Phoenix Children’s Centre stands as a symbol of hope and support within the Phoenix, Mount Moriah and Mount Royal communities. Its completion marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to empowering families and fostering community resilience. A brand new event hall, nestled within the Phoenix Children's Centre, is now available for public rentals, offering an exceptional venue for a variety of occasions and gatherings. Picture: Supplied The spacious and adaptable hall is suitable for birthday celebrations, corporate functions, community workshops, or special event, and can accommodate gatherings of up to 100 guests. “By choosing the Phoenix Children’s Centre for your event, you are actively supporting children in need as all monies raised from your event will go towards the care of children residing at the Phoenix Children’s Home,” said Saroop.

“Your support enables us to continue our mission of providing social services, empowering individuals and families, and driving positive change in our communities. Join us in making a meaningful impact while creating lasting memories in our inclusive and welcoming space.” To reserve the event hall at the Phoenix Children’s Centre, please contact Chantal at 031 500 3671 or 071 672 2024. The team is eager to assist you in scheduling your event and ensuring that all your needs are met with professionalism and care.