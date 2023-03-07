Phoenix CPF forms street-wise committees to beat crime

Durban — The Phoenix sector 2 community policing forum held a meeting last Saturday to address crime in the Stonebridge area. Sector 2 chairperson Val Pillay said the team had engaged with critical role-players in forming street committees.

These committees would engage actively with local schools and ensure that every member of the community who reached out to the team received prioritised attention, support and assistance, so that there would be an amicable resolution to any problems that arose. “There are allocated champions who are currently establishing contact with co-ordinators and facilitators for the respective areas. With the community’s help, they will be setting up a customised safety plan for the roads. We encourage the community to become active members in this progressive discussion,” said Pillay. She said that the sector had made a humble appeal to people who were creating a market for stolen property to stop supporting crime.

“You will never know the pain, inconvenience and financial cost implications of waking up to having your copper pipes or sentimental items stolen. “Anyone who proceeds in creating a demand for illicit crimes is an accomplice of these crimes that are perpetuated against people of our sector. These buyers of stolen items must also be prosecuted and face the full extent of the law,” said Pillay. Pillay thanked the community, consisting of everyday heroes, for their support and interactive role, which she said was critical in ensuring the sector was protected against crime.

The sector 2 forum also used the day to inform the community about the launch of the “Community in Blue” programme, which started in July last year, in terms of which 76 new members were recruited. Some 15 of the registered members were women. Pillay said the programme played an integral part in the security and safety measures aimed at reducing crime in Phoenix. “Each CIB member was awarded a certificate and a unique identification tag, which allows them to participate in the community project,” said Pillay.

Sector 2 is located in Phoenix and covers Broadlands, Cardinal Road, Centenary Park, Clayfield, Greenbury, Mount Edgecombe, Mount Moriah, Rockford, Stonebridge, and South Gate. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala regarded the CPF as a crime-fighting structure that worked hand-in-hand with the police in the fight against crime. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995