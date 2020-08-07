PICS and VIDEO: Top Durban PI hired to investigate spate of high end clothing store robberies

Durban - A DURBAN clothing store owner enlisted the help of a private investigator after his store on Florida Road was broken into and robbed of all items of clothing. Supreme on Florida Road was robbed on July 19 in the early hours of the morning. Four days later, Image Insured in Kloof was also broken into and robbed at 3am. Private investigator Brad Nathanson said he was contacted by the owner of the store to investigate and he has been investigating the robbery for the past two weeks. On Thursday, Nathanson asked for anybody with information on the break-in or the whereabouts of the missing stock to contact him or his office.

“It seems to be the trend at the moment, and it seems to be the same guys. We’ve got more than one client now who seems to have been hit by them, all the way from Durban to Kloof. Same car, same modus operandi. So it seems like this is the order of the day,” said Nathanson.

In a Facebook post, he said five men gained entry to Supreme through the front door, which was smashed in with a rock, and in less than two minutes the shop was cleaned out.

The empty Supreme clothing store after robbers raided it this week.

Nathanson said the getaway car was a silver or grey Toyota Corolla.

Meanwhile, owners of Image Insured, Fay and Megan Coleman, said seven men broke in, smashed the window and within a minute and a half had taken nearly every single garment from their store. The robbers left behind only three pink dresses.

The owners said they lost R350 000 worth of merchandise and that insurance would only pay a fifth of this.

“It was all pre-planned. We’ve got videos of them coming into the shop the day before, talking to Megan, all very pre-planned and professional,” said Fay.

The police had not commented by publication deadline.

