PICS: Durban snake catcher rescues four Mozambique spitting cobras in a day, two on the same road

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said he rescued four Mozambique spitting cobras on Monday, this after catching many in the past week too. After rescuing his fourth cobras, Evans said Monday was the day for cobras.

Story continues below Advertisement

His fourth one, he rescued in Westville, in the Westwood side, he said. “It was hiding in a covered drain. (The) first pic was taken when I stuck my phone in the side of the cover, second when the cover was off,” Evans said. “This was right outside the domestic worker's room. He was sitting at his door when he saw it slithering along the wall. He couldn't believe he nearly spent the night with it in his room!”

Evans said the snake was a 1.4m male, a relatively calm specimen, for the species. Mozambique spitting cobra rescued from Westville, Westwood side. Picture: Nick Evans Earlier, Evans thought he had rescued three cobras and referred to it as spitter season.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the season for the Mozambique spitting cobras was well under way. “Today I've caught three, and I've been catching many in the past week or so,” Evans said. Evans said that his first spitting cobra of the day was in Clare Estate. It was chased into a car by a security guard at a block of flats.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When I opened the bonnet it was curled up on the battery. Rather than spit (thankfully), it dashed down, but I grabbed the tail, and soon got the head secured. Had to lean the bonnet on my head for a while, while doing this! Heavier than they look. Cobra was about 1.2m,” Evans explained. First Mozambique spitting cobra of the day in Clare Estate. Picture: Nick Evans He said two of the snakes were caught on the same road. A family saw the about 80cm snake eating a toad in their garden in Westville.

“I coaxed it into the African Snakebite Institute capture tube/pipe. As you can see, it was most unimpressive, and gave me a decent shower,” Evans said. He said that the third cobra was caught on the same road as the second one in the morning. It was in the courtyard where the dogs went for it, he said.

“They got a face full of venom, and the snake slithered into the garden, where I captured it,” Evans said. He said the snake was about 1.1m. A family saw this 80cm- Mozambique spitting cobra eating a toad in their garden, in Westville. Picture: Nick Evans He said Mozambique spitting cobras are common in many parts of the Greater Durban Area, especially where there are large greenbelts, reserves, valleys, etc. Despite their name, they are indigenous to this country.

“It's now their mating season, so males are on the move searching for girlfriends. It's also the time of year the frogs have woken up after a winter break, and with the toads out in force, the cobras are too, looking for their favourite lunch, although they'll even eat other snakes, rats, lizards, they're not fussy. They're active during the day, but also in the evenings,” Evans explained. “Mozambique spitting cobras are highly venomous. They have a nasty cytotoxic venom which can definitely be fatal. It is responsible for the most snakebites each year in South Africa. In Durban, though, there are extremely few bites, well, that I hear of. I think I know of one in the last few years, and that was a dry bite. That's not to say there were no others.” Evans said the snakes are famous for their ability to spray their venom. A genius way for an animal to defend itself. They are so accurate too.

He said that on human skin, the venom can be washed off with water, there shouldn't be much of an effect but in the eyes, it will hurt. It needs to be rinsed out with water immediately. Seeking medical attention afterwards is a wise idea. Two Mozambique spitting cobras caught on the same road in Westville. Picture: Nick Evans Evans said that dogs and occasionally cats get spat at far more than people, as they approach these snakes. Most of the time, this spitting ability allows the snake to get away from dogs, although sometimes it is not enough. He said that if your cats have been spat at, either take them straight to a vet to have their eyes flushed or try at home first with water and then take them to a vet.

Evans also asked that if the public hears of Mozambique spitting cobra incidents in pets' eyes in Durban, they should let him know as he was trying to record incidents. “Should you encounter one, please just move away slowly. If you happen to be extremely close to one, somehow, the best thing would be to keep still. But we can imagine how easy that is. “Do not attempt to capture or kill one. It can end badly for you. Rather call a professional,” Evans added.