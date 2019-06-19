Durban - A silent protest was held in remembrance of Cedrick Musonera who was shot outside the KFC outlet in Florida Road in Durban on Tuesday night. Musonera,33, was a refugee from Burundi who made a living by delivering food to homes via the Uber eats app.

His close friend, who did not want to be named, told the Daily News that Musonera had been called to pick up an order from the KFC in Florida Road for delivery.

"The place was busy and there was a queue. Musonera's order was ready so he passed the queue to fetch it. This is when an argument broke out with some men. They were complaining that they were waiting much longer than Musonera. The staff tried to explain that the food was pre-ordered and he was only the delivery person," he said.

"The security guard removed the men from the store. When Musonera got onto his bike to leave one of the men shot him and drove off. He died an hour later in Addington Hospital. We hope the police can arrest his killers," he said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Berea police received a complaint of a shooting on Florida Road. Upon arrival at the scene they found a 33-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the body. Mbele said it is alleged that the deceased had an argument with an unknown suspect who opened fire before fleeing the scene.

A case of murder was opened at Berea police station for investigation.

Daily News