Plan to combat bullying in schools through positive play

Durban — The Sasko Siyasizana community initiative recently launched the “Play Better’’ campaign which aims to combat bullying in schools by restoring and upgrading 1 000 playgrounds in schools and daycare centres throughout South Africa by 2024. Through the power of positive play, the Siyasizana campaign is targeting early childhood development and foundation-phase-age children with a strong anti-bullying message by promoting active and positive play.

Martin Neethling, PepsiCo South Africa’s chief marketing officer, said the aim was to raise awareness of the importance of positive play to kids. “As a brand, our purpose is to put our care into action through the Sasko Siyasizana mission. By upgrading 1 000 playgrounds in daycares and primary schools in South Africa, we intend to raise awareness of the importance of positive play for the children in our communities and the impact it can have on their development,” said Neethling. He said they were partnering with influential public figures and experts to not only maximise the reach of this campaign but to tackle the issue that they are trying to address through this campaign.

Nomawethu Ngadlela, PepsiCo South Africa's marketing manager, said they would make sure every primary school throughout the country stood a chance to have a playground. “All they need to do is to enter the competition and stand a chance to win their local primary or daycare a chance to have a playground. The campaign will be executed through a 360 multichannel approach, using television, digital, radio, print and in-store platforms,” said Ngadlela. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.