Plea expected in murder case of woman strangled to death

Durban — One of the two men who allegedly tied up and strangled a woman to death during a robbery in Molweni is expected to plead on Friday. This emerged on Monday when Siphosethu Dlamini and his co-accused Sboniso Blessing Mthembu, appeared before Judge Peter Olsen.

The two are charged with the murder of Ntombifuthi Wendy Zulu in October last year, and stealing her car. The case had been sitting for a pre-trial conference to be heard, however, this was adjourned to Friday (21 July). State Prosecutor Denardo Macdonald said: “One of the accused wants to plead, accused two (Dlamini) is expected to plead. We expect papers in relation to this will be dealt with by then.”

According to the State, Zulu and Mthembu resided in the Nogxaza area, Molweni, Hillcrest and Dlamini in the Kwadabeka area. “Sometime prior to the incident the accused conspired and planned to rob and kill the deceased in order to steal from her a vehicle and other items. During Thursday the 20th of October 2022 Mthembu set out to execute their plan. He forcefully gained entry into the home of the deceased and lay in wait for her return from work. On entering her home the deceased was accosted by Mthembu, bound and strangled. He then proceeded to remove items from her home and made off with her vehicle.” It’s further alleged that Mthembu then met with Dlamini and the vehicle was handed over to him.

“The following day and after changing the vehicle number plates the accused proceeded to a mechanic in order to remove the fitted tracking device but were without success. Members of the SAPS arrived and Dlamini was arrested whilst Mthembu made good his escape. At a subsequent post-mortem examination, it was recorded by Dr Nonhlanhla Shamase that the cause of death was noted as consistent with manual strangulation. At all material times hereto the assailants acted in concert and in the furtherance of the execution of a common purpose to commit the crimes,” the State alleged. The two accused are charged with murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances, alternatively, conspiracy to commit these two offences. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.