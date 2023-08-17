Plea for help to find missing Umgababa crèche workers who disappeared on Women’s Day

Durban – The SAPS, Renegades Search and Rescue and Reaction Unit South Africa are asking for help in trying to locate two women who went missing on Women’s Day. According to a Renegades Search and Rescue poster, the two women, Monica Xulu, 70, and Zanele (Aunty Doris) Mbuso, 62, were last seen on August 9, at Umgababa eThembeni Crèche.

According to the poster, Xulu and Mbuso had gone to a shop to buy items for the crèche they worked at. Both were seen getting into a white vehicle with GP number plates after they had returned from shopping. Monica Xulu and Zanele (Aunty Doris) Mbuso were last seen on August 9, at Umgababa eThembeni Crèche. Poster: Supplied Dawn Gounden, of Renegades Search and Rescue, said the organisation had been tasked with helping to find Xulu and Mbuso, who live in Umgababa.

She said that flyers had been circulated throughout the country and its borders and on social media and media platforms. “We've printed out flyers and we have placed them on taxis that are travelling in and around Umgababa and surrounding areas. We also thank the media who have assisted us greatly by circulating the story as well in the hope that people will assist in bringing closure,” Gounden said “The information thus far is that both women had proceeded to Makro on the 9th of August to purchase items for a function that was going to be held at the crèche that is owned by Monica (Xulu). They did purchase the items and had dropped them off at the crèche.

“Unconfirmed information has been brought that they have boarded a white vehicle and have never been seen since then,” she said. Monica Xulu. Picture: Supplied Gounden said there had been much speculation about the case on social media which had been upsetting for the women’s families. “All the information that has been brought to book to date has been unconfirmed, unverified information and we are humbly appealing to the public that this is a very sensitive matter,” she said.

“Right now, police are busy with information that they have. They are proceeding with that information which cannot be disclosed to the public at this stage.” Zanele Mbuso. Picture: Supplied This case hits close to home for Gounden because Mbuso, who she fondly calls Aunty Doris, is like family to her, she said. “She's been employed for many years by family and friends and many of them are really, really emotional and traumatised by her sudden disappearance.

“Knowing her I can only describe her in one word being angelic. She is one of those people that is humble, respectful, and spiritual in her own way. She's a very prayerful person. She will always pray for people in their times of need and desperation,” Gounden said. “So therefore, this case pertaining to Aunty Doris and Monica (Xulu) is really something that is emotional, it’s traumatising, as well as it shows that when people go missing, there is no race, there is no religion, there is no gender that separates us.” On the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) Facebook page, spokesperson Prem Balram said Xulu was wearing a light-blue dress and a headscarf while Mbuso was wearing a light-green dress.

“If anyone has information regarding the missing women, kindly contact Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) at 086 1234 333,” Balram said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Umkomaas police were investigating the women’s disappearance. “Police are appealing to anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact police at 082 334 9766 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Netshiunda said.