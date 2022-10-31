Plea proceedings delayed again in murder trial of MUT student Xolile Mbatha

Durban — It was not yet clear when plea proceedings for Bongani Sanele Mlambo, 28, charged with the murder of MUT student Xolile Mbatha would continue.
On Monday Mlambo appeared briefly in the Durban High Court where his matter was again postponed.
Mlambo is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend Mbatha, a Mangosuthu University of Technology final-year electrical engineering student, in July while in the bathroom of a residence on Mahatma Gandhi Road – Ark Royal Residence.
Mlambo’s plea was partly heard earlier this month when he pleaded guilty and his plea was read out, however when it was discovered that there was no post-mortem report it was adjourned for such.
There had only been a post-mortem certificate available.
At that time proceedings were cut as Judge Sharmaine Balton ordered that the matter be adjourned as Mlambo had not had sight of the post-mortem report.
The week before last the post-mortem report had not been filed when Mlambo appeared again in court and the case was again adjourned for such.
Last Tuesday Mlambo appeared before Acting Judge S Khan where State prosecutor BN Mbokazi asked for an adjournment as Mlambo’s Legal Aid defence SB Madondo was not well and was in hospital.
In court on Monday the matter was postponed to Wednesday, November 2.
State prosecutor Gugu Xulu asked Judge Balton to adjourn the matter as Mbokazi was not available adding that Madondo was still not well.
Previously the court had heard how Mbatha at one point had managed to take the knife and stab her boyfriend before he repossessed it and stabbed her multiple times.
He told the court that after killing her he jumped into a taxi going to Umlazi and thereafter fled to his homestead in Hluhluwe.
He handed himself to police nearly two months after the murder.
