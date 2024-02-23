Police arrest five suspects with firearms and housebreaking implements

Durban — Five suspects were arrested for being in possession of firearms and housebreaking implements in uMlazi in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Constable Sithobile Nyoni said that while uMlazi SAPS officers were patrolling at about 1.30am, they saw a white VW Polo with five men between the ages of 22 and 35.

Nyoni said the vehicle was travelling at an alarming speed which caused the members to signal and stop the vehicle along Sibusiso Mdakane near the ZCC church. Five suspects travelling in a vehicle at a high speed were stopped and searched by uMlazi police. In the vehicle, police found a backpack with housebreaking implements and two firearms. Picture: SAPS “Upon stopping the said vehicle the members enquired why the vehicle was driving and such high speed, which the occupants failed to answer. Members requested the occupants to step out of the vehicle so that they could be searched,” Nyoni said. “The vehicle was also searched and it was discovered that inside was a backpack which had house-breaking implements and two firearms, a revolver and a 9mm pistol with serial numbers filed off, no firearm licence was produced which led the members to arrest all five occupants.”

A revolver and a 9mm pistol with serial numbers filed off were found in the suspects’ possession. Picture: SAPS Nyoni said that all the suspects were taken to uMlazi SAPS where they were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and housebreaking implements. “Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were targeting people at bus stops and breaking into houses in the uMlazi and Chatsworth areas,” Nyoni said. The suspects are expected to appear in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court soon.