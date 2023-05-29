Police hunt for accused charged with dousing victim with petrol and setting him alight

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal police have asked for help in bringing five kidnapping and attempted murder fugitives to justice. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said police in Gamalakhe were asking residents to help them find Andile Qumbisa, 36, Khethukuthula Mthiyane, 29, Nthethelelo Mpofana, 23, Themba Mpofana, 26, and Thobani Msabala, 24, whose warrants of arrest were issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on May 25.

Netshiunda said the fugitives were wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder, which they committed on February 13, 2016. The group forced a 26-year-old man into their vehicle and drove away with him. They assaulted him, doused him with petrol, and forced him to drink petrol before setting him alight. He was found with assault and burn wounds at Qinabout area in Gamalakhe, Netshiunda said. “The accused were convicted on both charges, and after their bid for appeal was unsuccessful, they absconded from the court and are now fugitives from justice,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jabe on 079 ‪696 3600, or 039 ‪318 1123,‬ or Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111‬. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS App. Andile Qumbisa. Khethukuthula Mthiyane. Nthethelelo Mpofana.

Themba Mpofana. Thobani Msabala. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS Unit) detectives are asking for help in solving a rape case. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said it is alleged that on May 5, 2023, a 27-year-old woman was walking on Maud Mfusi (St Georges) Street to meet her friend when she was approached by two unknown men who threatened her with a knife. They pulled her towards Alexandra Street and gang-raped her near the railway line under the bridge. Ngcobo said that a rape case was opened at the Durban Central police station and the docket was transferred to Durban Central FCS Unit for further investigation.

Police believe that the males attached in an identikit can assist in solving the case. "We appeal to anyone who might have information regarding the men attached in identikit to contact the investigating officer Constable Khuzwayo at 061 332 1462/ 031 325 4016 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111," Ngcobo said. Police believe that the males attached in an identikit can assist in solving a Durban rape case. Picture: SAPS