Police officer, accomplice arrested for allegedly robbing two men

Durban — A police officer was one of two people arrested for an armed robbery in Bellair on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that in Bellair, on Wednesday, two suspects aged 32 and 35 were arrested for robbery charges.

She said it was reported that the duo allegedly robbed two men of a cellphone and cash in the Seaview area. “They allegedly tried to kidnap the victims and the community gathered and surrounded their vehicle,” Gwala said. Police were immediately contacted and arrested the suspects.

“It was established that one of the suspects is a police officer. The suspects were found with the complainants’ belongings.” Gwala said the suspects were expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of robbery and attempted kidnapping. Meanwhile, in another incident, Gwala said that on Wednesday at 12.45pm, police officers from Greenwood Park SAPS were alerted about an armed robbery that had occurred on Prince Mhlangane Road in Avoca Hills.

Gwala said it was alleged that three men robbed a man of his cellphone while he was walking on the road. Police were notified that three suspects boarded a taxi and they were followed. “The suspects got off on Chris Hani Road and a shoot-out ensued. One of the suspects was fatally wounded, while the other two were placed under arrest while fleeing into the bushes,” Gwala said. “Police recovered a pistol with three rounds of ammunition from the deceased suspect.”

Gwala said that charges of an inquest, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition were opened at Greenwood Park SAPS. “The suspects aged 24 and 27 are expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” Gwala said. Providing more detail on the incident, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said multiple armed response officers and members of their special operations team were dispatched to the scene to search for the suspects. SAPS were immediately notified of the robbery that had occurred.

“A few moments later, one of our armed response officers noticed members of the Greenwood Park SAPS chasing the wanted suspects on North Coast Road and immediately assisted,” Powell said. The suspects fled into nearby dense bush and the SAPS called the Durban K9 Unit for assistance after securing the area to prevent the suspects from exiting, together with the assistance of the Provincial Vehicle and Trio Task Team. A short while later the Durban K9 Unit arrived on the scene and entered the bush in search of the suspects, Powell said.

“One suspect exited the bush and attempted to flee by getting into a taxi. Our quick-thinking armed response officer immediately reacted and apprehended the suspect,” Powell said. “The Durban K9 Unit continued to search for the other two suspects, and during the search one suspect was shot dead and the third suspect was arrested by the Durban K9 Unit. A replica firearm was recovered on scene.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995