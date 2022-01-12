Police recover man’s body with multiple stab wounds to his neck near Durban Harbour

DURBAN – Police recovered the body of an unknown man with multiple stab wounds on the Durban beachfront near the Durban Harbour on Monday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Point SAPS were investigating an inquest docket.

Gwala said on Monday, at 4pm, police officers from the Durban Search and Rescue team, together with other role players responded to a report of a body that was spotted at uShaka Beach. “The body was recovered by the team between the rocks. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said. The body was recovered by the team of police and NSRI between the rocks. | SAPS A tweet from the police added that divers from Durban Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) members responded to the report of a body near the northern breakwater of the Durban Harbour.

“The deceased had multiple penetrating wounds to his neck,” police said. #sapsKZN Police Divers from Durban #SAPS Search & Rescue along with Metro Police SAR & NSRI Station 05 members responded to a report of a body near the Northern Breakwater of the Harbour. The deceased had multiple penetrating wounds to his neck. Murder Docket opened. TM pic.twitter.com/32LvMgL3RG — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 11, 2022 Meanwhile, on Sunday, officers from the Empangeni Search and Rescue unit with K9 Search and Rescue Empangeni, VPO and NSRI attended a drowning report at the Bay Hall in Richards Bay. Police said four friends were swimming when one of them got into difficulty and drowned. The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered.

Empangeni Search and Rescue unit with K9 Search and Rescue Empangeni searching for the body of a 26-year-old man. | SAPS In another incident, also in Empangeni, the Empangeni Search and Rescue unit with K9 Search and Rescue Empangeni attended to a report of a drowning in the Umfolozi River in the KwaMbonambi SAPS area. A 26-year-old man had attempted to cross the river on Saturday when he drowned. Police were expected to resume the search for his body this week.