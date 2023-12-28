‘Police shot and killed our relative without a reason’

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal family want answers from the police as to why they shot and killed Ncebazakhe Dlamini, 31, while he was visiting a friend in uMzimkhulu on Saturday. Dlamini was visiting a friend in the Mvubukazi KwaBhala area when four police officers arrived at the home. Abongile Jokazi, who was in the house, claimed that police had come inside and asked who Dlamini was. The owner of the house, Busisiwe Jokazi, whom Abongile had come to visit, was not at home at the time.

Abongile said Dlamini responded to the police and confirmed who he was. Abongile said that the police searched Dlamini to check if he was carrying any weapons. “They took him outside and I heard gunshots. The police did not explain anything to Dlamini when they arrived. I do not know whether he had committed a crime or not.” Dlamini was rushed to Harry Gwala Regional Hospital, where he died.

A relative, who did not want to be named, said Dlamini is alleged to have had a conflict with a person. That person arrived at the house with the police. The relative accused the police of shooting Dlamini without a reason. “The police were told to shoot my uncle because he is dangerous,” the relative said. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident.

"Police officers were on duty and in the process of arresting a suspect, the same suspect drew a knife and attempted to stab a female police officer. In defence of a fellow officer, the other police officer neutralised the suspect with a bullet wound," explained Netshiunda. Netshiunda said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was also investigating the incident.