Political leaders meet King Misuzulu

Durban — AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s concerns and challenges about KwaZulu-Natal were some of the issues discussed when a delegation from the DA visited him at KwaNkomonye in Ulundi on Wednesday Various political leaders have been visiting King Misuzulu to garner political support from him ahead of what is expected to be a hotly contested election in the province next year.

The EFF led by leader Julius Malema also visited King Misuzulu on Tuesday. Malema stated that he wanted to strengthen the party’s relationship with the royal family and traditional leadership and work closely with them to ensure services are delivered to people. Recently, an IFP delegation visited the king. KwaZulu-Natal leader of the DA, Francois Rodgers, said issues discussed with the king will be worked on by the DA.

Rodgers made it clear that he was not there for political reasons but rather to foster a relationship with King Misuzulu. Rodgers said the DA’s visit was delayed due to the passing away of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. “I had great engagements with his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, and would hope that we continue with those engagements. “When the province was going through a torrid time of great political intolerance you will remember King Zwelithini sent a strong message to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to put their political differences aside and throw their assegais, spears and shields into the ocean and sit around the table and talk to one another.

“I believe the king can send out a strong message of his own calling for people to respect human dignity and human life,” Rodgers said. KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy leader Sithembiso Ngema, and DA leader Francois Rogers with king Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini. Picture Willem Phungula Rodgers said he briefed the king and gave him an outline of the state of the province, particularly when it comes to finance. Rodgers said they had in-depth discussions around the Ingonyama Trust and various other aspects that affect the royal household. Rodgers also spoke of the commercialisation of agriculture. “These are issues I discussed with the late king and I would like to restart those engagements with his majesty,” Rodgers said.

The DA believed that the king’s call for peace will be stronger than theirs as politicians so it was important that he comes out strongly and condemns violence and urged his subjects to stop killing one another, Rodgers said. “We raised the killings of politicians and traditional leaders with the king. We know his father did intervene and we hope he too will add his strong voice as the father of everyone in the province,” said Rodgers. The king’s representative in the provincial house of traditional leaders, Prince Simphiwe Zulu, said the king condemned the killings and urged his subjects to stop killing one another.