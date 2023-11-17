Pongola teacher flies SA flag high at awards in India

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who received an award at the Global Teachers Awards in New Delhi, India, is delighted to be named as one of the top educators in recognition of her contribution. Nokubonga Nkosi, of Pongola, was chosen among more than 7 000 nominations and applications from over 130 countries that entered the competition.

Nkosi is a computer application technology and maths teacher. The Global Teacher Prize, which has been awarded for the past eight years, is the biggest award of its kind. Speaking to the Daily News, Nkosi said as an educator coming from a rural area she hoped that her achievement would have a positive impact on her learners and the youth staying in disadvantaged communities.

“The award does not only belong to me but to the entire country. “I believe this achievement will have an impact in creating a strong commitment to teachers and learners from the under-resourced schools,” Nkosi said. “I intend shaping the future of our young champions in schools so they can stand better chances in developing themselves,” she said.

Adding to her statement, she believes that education is a gift that opens locked doors, and should be treasured so that the next generation will understand the importance of intellectual development. Nkosi is a qualified teacher who has been in her profession for five years. In 2017, she worked as a tutor at the University of Zululand in Ongoye while pursuing her teaching career.

In 2019, she graduated as a teacher and was placed at Esiphondweni Secondary School situated in Pongola, after being employed by the KZN Department of Education. “My passion for teaching started when I was in high school. Learners usually came to me for my assistance and I would gladly assist when they had difficulties in some of the subjects. And that is when I began paying attention to my passion,” she said. KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer congratulated Nkosi on her outstanding contribution to education.