Pre-trial for Durban’s alleged hitmen facing 28 counts, including 15 murders, next year

Durban — Two Durban’s alleged hitmen who previously abandoned their bail will be appearing in the Durban High Court next year for their pre-trial conference. The two Sbonelo “Madanon” Wiseman Shangase ,32, and Thalente Mkhize, 36, were served their indictments on Friday in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court.

Altogether they face 28 counts, 15 of which are murders that include a mass shooting where six people were killed in Inanda in January last year. Shangase and Mkhize previously had separate charge sheets in relation to the crimes they are accused of. The National Prosecuting Authority has since consolidated these into one so that the two appear alongside each other to be prosecuted for the crimes alleged against them. In court, senior State prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah handed to the court the pair’s single indictment containing all 28 counts levelled against them by the State.

“The NPA has decided to prosecute you in the High Court from February 26. Your indictment has been served to the court which in turn will be served on you and a copy given to the defence. “There are 28 counts against both of you. The indictment outlines the counts and there's a summary of substantial facts in each count explaining how you are linked to each of these counts. “At the end of the indictment is a list of witnesses the State intends to call to prove its case against you,” said Magistrate Ravi Pillay.

Shah told the court that counts 27 and 28 concerned Shangase alone -- and the two emanated from a Pinetown case. “The accused (Shangase) has a matter in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court that was for trial on January 24. That matter will be consolidated into this indictment. I'll arrange for the Pinetown matter to be transferred,” he said. This case relates to the day when Shangase was arrested and charged with being found in possession of a rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition. He was allegedly found with these at the time he was arrested last year.

He was found with the gun that was concealed in his luggage bag on a bus heading to the Western Cape which was intercepted by police at a roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. The murder counts the two accused face relate to the June 2021 murder of Brendan Thandroyen, his daughter Bianca Africa, and his brother Craig Thandroyen who were shot and killed on Mazeppa Road in the Point area. The two brothers died instantly while Africa, a matric pupil at Northlands Girls’ High School, died later that day after being rushed to hospital.

Shangase and Mkhize also face two attempted murder charges in relation to this shooting as two other people, including Craig's 13-year-old son, survived the shooting that took place outside their family business property. In January 2022 the two accused are alleged to have shot and killed six people Amaoti in Inanda outside Durban. Wandile Fanaphi, 17, Qhaphelani Mkhovu, 20, Mlondi Getane, 22, Mlondi Kunene, 25, Lindo Sphambo, 22, and Philip Hinsa were gunned down execution-style.

Fanaphi and Mkhovu had just begun their matric year. Shangase and Mkhize face another attempted murder charge in relation to this shooting as one person survived. The duo are also accused of killing Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen who was shot and killed on Brickfield Road in 2022. They are also charged with the killing of Moideen’s neighbour, Shaheed Moodel, just weeks before Moideen’s murder in what is thought to be a case of mistaken identity with the intended target being Moideen. They are alleged to have attempted to kill Sibusiso Sibisi in Ntuzuma on the same day as Moideen was killed.

In September 2021 the accused are alleged to have kidnapped Phakamani Cwele from Inanda before killing him on Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka. They are also alleged to have killed Patrick Nhlanhla Goge in Inanda on August 7, 2021. They are also accused of killing Njabulo Bongani Shongwe and Zolani Goodman Mbuthuma in Inanda on September 2, 2021.

Shangase and Mkhize are also charged with three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances from where another two counts of attempted murder arise. Here it’s alleged that they robbed two men of their guns, a Norinco Pistol and a Dashpro Rifle along with 66 rounds of ammunition, in June 2021. Shangase is charged alone in the September 2021 robbery where it's alleged that R140 000 was taken using force and violence.