President Ramaphosa condemns intimidation of KZN Premier Dube-Ncube at her home by service delivery protesters

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the targeting of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, whose home was stormed by protesters over the weekend. Ramaphosa condemned the intimidation by alleged protesters of Dube-Ncube and her family in their private home.

Story continues below Advertisement

The president also welcomed the current investigation into the incident in which a group of people made their way to Dube-Ncube’s private home under cover of darkness, to intimidate the premier and her family. The Umsinsi group’s members in its “door-to-door” campaign stormed Dube-Ncube’s house in Hillcrest on Saturday and demanded to see her. The group was blocked by the premier’s protectors and ended up leaving without seeing her. In a video posted on social media platforms, group members are seen arguing with someone outside the premier’s house.

Ramaphosa wished Dube-Ncube and her family well in the aftermath of this harassment and condemns this action in the strongest terms. “We must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic,” Ramaphosa said. “The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families. “These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy,” Ramaphosa said. KZN Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka, in his capacity as provincial chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, has ordered a swift investigation following intimidation and threats hurled at the premier.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hlomuka said that the illegal gathering by more than 100 people at night outside the premier’s residence smacks of dubious intentions and posed a threat to the Innocent family members. He said that while the democratic government was not against protests, coming to the private residence was an intimidatory tactic and the provincial government will deal decisively with those involved. “We will be taking steps to protect the rights of children and family members who should not be persecuted just because their parents hold public office,” Hlomuka said.

“Answers will be demanded on this security breach. The traumatised family members are being given psycho-social support to deal with the trauma and insults especially observed by children. “The SAPS must investigate the legality of this action, whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens. “Protest actions are permitted in terms of our Constitution but memorandums are handed over at state buildings in broad daylight, not late at night at someone’s private residence. This action has nefarious motives and warrants proper accountability,” said MEC Hlomuka.