Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised

Durban — The Zulu nation’s traditional prime minister inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised, reportedly in critical condition. But in response to a Daily News query, the Prince of KwaPhindangene’s press officer and spokesperson, Liezl Van der Merwe, confirmed that Buthelezi had been hospitalised but denied that he was critically ill.

“Prince Buthelezi was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain.He underwent a small procedure for back pain management. Although he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” read the statement. Sources close to the royal family had said that Buthelezi was critically ill and at some stage was unable to talk properly. Van der Merwe attributed the persistent back pain to the Prince’s age, adding that at almost 95 years old, his back was really troubling him.

He has not been seen in public for quite some time now. He was expected to attend the Gender Based Violence walk which was attended by King Misuzulu and the provincial government, but was said to have sent a representative to read his speech. Next month, Buthelezi who was born in August 1928, will turn 95. In 2019, he stepped down from his position as the Inkatha Freedom Party citing poor health, but remained in the party’s national executive council. In the same year he was re-elected to parliament and led the party caucus.

Reacting to the news, the king's spokesperson His Royal Highness Prince Africa Zulu of the Onkweni Royal Palace, said although the office and the king had not been informed of his traditional prime minister's hospitalisation, His Majesty wished Buthelezi a speedy recovery. "It is news to us that the king's prime minister is ill but nevertheless His Majesty wishes His Royal Highness a speedy recovery," said the Prince.