Prince Simakade’s side is against the proposal to rename Nongoma Municipality after late King Zwelithini

Durban — A Zulu Royal faction that challenges King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne has dismissed a proposal to rename Nongoma Local Municipality after the late King Zwelithini. The new ANC/NFP/EFF coalition that governs Nongoma Local Municipality in the northern KwaZulu-Natal has proposed the renaming of the municipality and asked it to be renamed after the king but Prince Simakade’s side scoffed at the proposal accusing those pushing for it of degrading the late king.

The side’s spokesperson Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu said the late king was being reduced to the local status and questioned why not Zululand District Municipality instead of a local municipality. He supported his side’s arguments by pointing out the renaming of Uthungulu District Municipality after King Cetshwayo, saying it was befitting since his grave is in the district. Cetshwayo was buried in Nkandla which is part of the district named after him. Zulu also said the Estcourt Local Municipality was renamed after Inkosi Langalibalele Hadebe, arguing that renaming a local municipality after the king was undermining because it means his status was equal to inkosi but the royal family sharply differed with the faction, saying the opposition to the proposal was unnecessary and smacks of opportunism by Simakade’s side.

The Royal family spokesperson, His Royal Highness Prince Africa Zulu of Onkweni said the royal family and king Misuzulu have no problem with the proposal. He said the size of Nongoma was not an issue but the royal family and those who proposed changes looked at the strategic importance of the area. The Prince said Nongoma has always been the iHlalankosi (the traditional capital city) of the late king, having all strategic palaces within the local municipality makes the renaming befitting. He said it was important to note that the renaming would also boost tourism to the area since tourists would be curious to know more about the municipality that was named after the king and get to know that all his palaces where he lived and died.