Prince Zuzifa will have to wait a little longer to become inkosi – Buthelezi Tribe Regent

Durban — Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, the heir to the throne of KwaPhindangene Tribal Council chieftaincy, could wait up to a year before being installed as the successor to his late father, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi. This was revealed by the Buthelezi clan regent Inkosi Mpikayise Buthelezi to the Daily News on Thursday.

The regent said in terms of government processes, Prince Zuzifa may become inkosi but he will have to wait a little longer to rule his father’s tribe because there are rituals to be practised before his installation as inkosi, in line with the tradition of ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal ritual). The regent reminded the people that there is no leadership vacuum in the Buthelezi tribe, so the succession debate is not necessary since he is there as the regent. “I will continue holding the fort and it could take up to a year since there are rituals we need to perform before we can install a new inkosi. Besides that there is no leadership vacuum here because I am still in charge,” said regent Buthelezi.

One of the rituals cited by the regent was ihlambo (cleansing), when the tribe is cleansed of the shadow of death. Prince Zuzifa is regarded as an automatic heir by virtue of being the remaining son of the late Inkosi Buthelezi and Princess Magogo, his parents. Although the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has a son older than Prince Zuzifa, Tutu Buthelezi, he (Tutu) was born out of wedlock and is not of royal blood, which gives Prince Zuzifa the upper hand.

During the funeral proceedings, Prince Zuzifa carried inhlendla (a specially designed spear that was carried by the late Buthelezi) which was a sign that he is an heir. Princess Magogo, King Dinuzulu's daughter, was the 10th wife of the late Inkosi Mathole Buthelezi, and Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi was their only child. When Mathole died, Inkosi Mangosuthu had to take over the chieftaincy because his mother had royal blood.