Private security company nabs dagger-wielding cellphone robber

Durban — A private security company apprehended a dagger-wielding robber who had held up a man and robbed him of his cellphone. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that a quick response led to the arrest of the armed suspect.

Powell said that on Thursday evening an armed suspect who robbed a member of the public of his cellphone, was swiftly apprehended in the Berea area in Durban. He said that at approximately 5.50pm one of their armed-response officers was flagged down by a member of the public on Mathews Meyiwa Road who stated that he had just been robbed of his cellphone by a suspect armed with a knife. “Our response officer immediately offered assistance and went in search of the suspect. A few minutes later the suspect was spotted and positively identified by the victim walking on Findlay Road. Our officer acted swiftly and managed to apprehend the suspect before he could flee. Upon searching the suspect the victim's phone and a knife were found in his possession,” Powell said.

An armed response officer was flagged down by a member of the public on Mathews Meyiwa Road who stated that he had just been robbed of his cellphone by an armed suspect. Picture: Marshall Security He said Durban Central SAPS were contacted and arrived on the scene a short while later and transported the suspect together with the stolen item and knife used in the armed robbery to the Durban Central SAPS where the suspect would be charged for armed robbery. “Well done to our response officer for his dedication and swift response.” Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after he was caught in the act of robbing a man of his belongings on Thursday afternoon. Security guards who were on patrol in the area witnessed the incident and apprehended the suspect.