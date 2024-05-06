Probe launched after drama at horse racing event

LUNGANI ZUNGU Durban — Gold Circle has launched an investigation after Saturday’s race programme at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse was dramatically abandoned following the removal of fans’ favourite Main Defender from the IOS Drill Hall Stakes.

Drama ensued at the Greyville Racecourse when Main Defender was abruptly ejected from the sixth race after tests allegedly indicated high carbon dioxide levels in its blood. This raised the ire of Tony Peter – who owns the horse – and drew howls of protests from fans who had bet on the horse, and ultimately brought the high-stakes contest to a screeching halt. Gold Circle has launched an investigation after Saturday’s race at the Greyville Racecourse was abandoned following the removal of fans’ favourite Main Defender from the IOS Drill Hall Stakes. Picture: Supplied In a statement released after the race had been abandoned, Gold Circle said it intended to “sanction those responsible”, which may include a banning order from its race tracks and facilities.

The horse racing company described the unruly behaviour of the irate fans as bordering on “anarchy”. Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac said: “We take the matter very seriously and will deal with the transgressors in the strongest possible terms.” He added: “Our regret extends particularly to our esteemed sponsors, World Sports Betting and the Independent on Saturday, whose unwavering support for the sport of horse racing we deeply value and respect.”

The abandoned Gold Circle R500 000 Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, the R500 000 World Sports Betting Guineas as well as the R500 000 WSB Fillies Guineas race will now take place on Wednesday afternoon, Gold Circle announced. With more races on the cards this year, including the annual Hollywoodbets Durban July event, Nairac warned that no disruptive behaviour would be tolerated. “We want to reassure the public that we remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the principles of sportsmanship, order, and integrity at all our events, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Racing executive Raf Sheik said the decision to reschedule the race was in the interests of all Gold Circle stakeholders. A punter who had placed a R500 bet on Main Defender was quoted by the Sunday Tribune, a sister publication of the Daily News, as saying: “Lots of tickets were carried forward for that horse, and they scratched him. Racing is not the same. I’m betting for 60 years, and now it’s only about the money. Even if the payouts are not on time, they are just taking your money.” Another gambler said it looked like intimidation.