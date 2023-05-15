Process to set up governance structure for Makhathini Lower Pongola Water User Association in motion

Durban — The Department of Water and Sanitation said the process to set up a governance structure for the newly established Makhathini Lower Pongola Water User Association (WUA) for collaborative use in northern KwaZulu-Natal has begun. This is according to the department’s spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, who also said the interim management committee which developed the proposal and the constitution would facilitate the management committee election to be convened on May 16, at Jozini, Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The Water User Association is a statutory body established by Minister Senzo Mchunu under the National Water Act. It aims to enable water users within a community to pool their resources, including money, human resources and expertise, to carry out water-related activities more effectively. Mavasa said that through WUA, members could benefit from addressing their local water needs and priorities. Mavasa said Mchunu published a Gazette Notice, No 48514, early this month, for the establishment of the Makhathini Lower Pongola WUA in terms of the section 92 (1) of the National Water Act, 1998 (Act No 36 of 1998). “The area of operation of the Makhathini Lower Pongola WUA traverses the jurisdictions of the Jozini and uMhlabuyalingana Local Municipalities under the uMkhanyakude and Pongola Local Municipality in the Zululand District, respectively. The area of operation also falls within the Pongola to Mtamvuna Water Management Area which is located in KZN,” she explained.

Mavasa said the area started from the W44E quaternary catchment in the basin of Pongolapoort Dam, flowing north down the Pongola River catchment to the border of Mozambique, stretching to the eSwatini bin the west and aligning to the 45a and 45b quaternary boundaries on the east. “This incorporates the quaternaries W43F, W45A, B, and W57K,” Mavasa said. She added that the Makhathini Lower Pongola WUA management committee would consist of 15 members representing the user groups within the catchment, including commercial and emerging farmers; tourism and recreation; nature conservation; Water Services Authorities (uMkhanyakude and Zululand District Municipalities); and uMkhanyakude Local House of Traditional Leaders.

Mavasa highlighted that all members in the water users' groups or sectors that appear in the approved constitution in accordance with the voters list will be afforded an opportunity to nominate or elect the preferred representatives on the management committee. "The Amakhosi representing the Jozini, uMhlabuyalingana and Pongola Local Municipalities are also invited. Enquiries regarding the gazette should be made to [email protected]," Mavasa said