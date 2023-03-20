Pupils robbed of their phones at gunpoint in Amanzimtoti

Durban — A private security company, a crime prevention organisation and the police worked together to apprehend one of the suspects accused of robbing pupils of their cellphones on Friday. ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that at about 2pm on Friday, a community crime prevention organisation (CCPO) foot patroller reported a robbery along School Road, Amanzimtoti, stating that suspects in a white Honda SUV had robbed schoolchildren of their cellphones.

Lokker said that members immediately started searching the area, and the CCPO supervisor reported that he had spotted a vehicle, fitting the description, stationary along the N2 northbound before Moss Kolnick Road. “ET Rapid Response TRT responded, and upon arrival, three suspects fled from the vehicle. However, our members managed to apprehend the driver,” Lokker said. “Additional ET Rapid Response members, CCPO and Amanzimtoti SAPS responded to assist with the search of the outstanding suspects. However, they unfortunately could not be located after an extensive search.

“The vehicle, containing multiple cellphones and false licence plates and the suspect, was handed over to Amanzimtoti SAPS members and taken to the Amanzimtoti SAPS community service centre for further processing,” Lokker said. He made a special mention to the CCPO guard who witnessed the incident and phoned the CCPO supervisor, who broadcasted the information via the CCPO radio network. “Well done to all involved!” Lokker said.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Amanzimtoti police were investigating a case of robbery following an incident in which scholars were allegedly robbed of their gadgets on School Road. “It is reported that they were robbed at gunpoint by the suspect(s) who then fled in a getaway vehicle. A 20-year-old man was arrested later in connection with the robbery,” Ngcobo said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.