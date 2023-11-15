R1.5bn plant nears completion in Richards Bay

Durban — The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) said plans are under way to ensure that more land is acquired to enable local communities to be involved in the production of raw materials required by the R1.5bn Wilmar Palm Oil plant in Richards Bay. This was revealed by Edtea’s acting head, Dr Thandeka Ellenson, during a tour of the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone. The tour was conducted prior to its strategic planning session.

Ellenson, who represented MEC Siboniso Duma, expressed her appreciation on behalf of the MEC to the board for the “amazing work”. “MEC Siboniso Duma is encouraged by the fact that the construction of Wilmar Palm Oil, originally from Singapore, is nearing completion. About R1.5 billion has been invested to produce margarine and other edible oils,” Ellenson said. She added that plans were underway to ensure that more land is acquired to enable local communities to be involved in the production of raw materials required by the plant.

The chair of the RBIDZ board, Advocate Bheki Mbili, emphasised the need for the board to continue to play a strong oversight role over management and staff. This, said Mbili, would ensure that the vision of the entity is realised for the benefit of millions of unemployed people who are waiting impatiently for jobs and access to economic opportunities. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.