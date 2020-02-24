This was according to Mervyn Abrahams, programme co-ordinator at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. He said the intention of the minimum wage was to bridge the gap between the highest- and lowest-paid workers.
Abrahams said the increase was below the inflation rate, which was in the region of 4%. For poor households, the inflation rate was even higher at 6%. “It leaves workers with less buying power in 2020 than in 2019 It maintains poverty wages. It is the only conclusion we can come to,” he said.
Abrahams said the Budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday should also be looked at. He said if the minister increased the fuel levy, it would have a ripple effect on prices across the economy.
The price of electricity was also another factor to be considered as the repercussions would affect everyone.