R6m meat sellers shop opened at train station

Durban — A total of 47 informal traders located in the KwaMashu train station precinct will benefit from a R6 million Intloko Meat Sellers Facility that was opened on Thursday by the Ministry of Small Business Development. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Small Business Development, said the Intloko Meat Sellers Facility was part of the implementation of the department’s Shared Infrastructure Facility programme, and the ultimate aim of revitalising the township economy.

The main beneficiaries of this R6 million facility are the traditional African food enterprises and other informal traders who are selling fresh vegetables. Ndabeni-Abrahams said: “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy and engine for economic growth and job creation. The National Development Plan seeks to encourage all South Africans to become active citizens. It is expected that by 2030, 90% of the 11 million jobs will be created through small to medium enterprises.” She added that the DSBD had multiple programmes that aimed to support the economy, including their flagship programme, the Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Small Business Development, opened the Intloko Meat Sellers Facility in Kwamashu train station, yesterday. Picture Supplied This programme supports businesses, including bakeries and confectioneries, butcheries, clothing and textile businesses, as well as taxi and auto maintenance and repair, and trade. She said: “In all these programmes, we especially target women because we want to address gender inequality in the economy. We also target other under-served constituencies like young people and people with disabilities. “The department is determined to contribute to the revitalisation of the township economy. Spaza shops play a critical role in the grocery retail ecosystem, particularly township and rural areas where they offer convenience in terms of longer trading hours, proximity of location and products in smaller quantities, making them affordable to poor consumers,” Ndabeni-Abrahams remarked.

She concluded the day by officially opening the Intloko Meat Sellers Facility. Spokesperson Cornelius Monama said: “The Department of Small Business Development carries a responsibility to help create an enabling environment for the development and growth of small, micro and medium enterprises and co-operatives in South Africa. “Members of the community were jubilant following this launch as they felt the facility would contribute immensely to their community.

One of them said: 'We're here to support and enjoy the nice meat and food on offer by our local mamas. Their meat is very nice and we encourage others to come down to the KwaMashu train station and enjoy the food and hospitality." The other patron said that the service was of a high quality.