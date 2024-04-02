Rapist gets life term plus 48 years for robbing victim

Durban — A rapist has been sentenced to life and 48 years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of a 2021 rape and robbery. On Thursday, the Greytown Regional Court sentenced Mthethomusha Ndlovu, 24, to life imprisonment and an additional 48-year jail term after he was found guilty of raping a woman and robbing her of her belongings in February 2021.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that just after midnight on February 4, 2021, the woman, who was 19 at the time, was asleep with her siblings when she heard someone attempting to open the door. She woke up and tried to keep the door shut but was overpowered by three suspects who broke the door and entered. The suspects woke up everyone in the house and demanded cellphones and clothing items. They then instructed the woman to undress and took turns in raping her.

Netshiunda said that while the woman was opening a case and stating what unfolded, police officers brought into the station a man who was arrested for a separate case of rape. The woman identified him as one of the suspects who raped her and he was charged accordingly. “The Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives managed to keep the suspect behind bars for the duration of the trial. The court handed him a life term imprisonment sentence for the rape, 30 years’ imprisonment on two counts of robbery, 15 years in jail for possession of a prohibited firearm and three more years behind bars for kidnapping.