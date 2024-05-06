Rapper back in SA after tour of US

Durban hip-hop musician Ntokozo Zakwe returned home last week after a three-week tour of the US.

The trip was organised by the US Consulate in Durban. He was nominated to represent the country to improve hip hop in the country.

He met artists and role players from Mexico, Argentina, France and Switzerland.

The seasoned rapper said hip-hop was well-established and very popular in America. He said they toured places where hip-hop originated from. The tour included a trip to Washington to understand how the US government relates to hip-hop influences. Zakwe believes he is the first ambassador for South African hip-hop.