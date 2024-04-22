RDP house ‘falling apart’

HLENGIWE MFEKA AND PHINDILE NQUMAKO Durban — While politicians are on a campaign trail, a 51-year-old woman from Illovu township, Kingsburgh West, in Durban lives in an RDP house on the verge of collapse.

Queen Bonakele Maphumulo said she moved into her house in 2011, but after three years, cracks started showing, and she reported the matter to the local authorities; however, “nothing was done to assist her.” Queen Bonakele Maphumulo moved into her house in 2011, but after three years, cracks started showing. She reported the matter to the local authorities; however, ‘nothing was done to assist her.’ | Hlengiwe Mfeka “When I moved into this house over a decade ago, I had hoped for a better future. But the conditions have worsened, and no one is listening.” She said she had to send her three daughters and grandchildren away to stay with a relative because of the fear that the house may collapse. Maphumulo added that when it rains, water flows inside.

She said she also tried reaching out to the councillor on Facebook, and he read her message, but there was no response. A request for comment was sent through ward 109 councillor Menzi Manqele on Saturday. This was followed by a phone call where he promised to respond. A reporter also went to his office, and the secretary promised to remind the councillor to respond to the Daily News’s query. On Sunday, another reminder was sent, but no response was forthcoming by the time of publication. President Cyril Ramaphosa promised jobs, health care, and housing during an election campaign at KwaMamdekazi, south of Durban. | PHINDILE NQUMAKO Independent Newspapers Meanwhile, on Saturday, the topics of crime, unemployment, and lack of basic services rolled off residents’ tongues as they debated what President Cyril Ramaphosa would say in his speech after walking around KwaMamdekazi precinct in Mariannhill.

Ramaphosa visited the area after stopping by Inanda, on Friday on his 2024 ANC election campaign for the May 29 general elections. Speaking at the Mariannpark Primary School, a resident Nhlakanipho Sikhakhane, 35, said that the major issue was the non-existent water supply in his community. Nhlakanipho Sikhakhane, 35, from Desai dancing as he waited for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a speech during the campaign in KwaMamdekazi. Picture: PHINDILE NQUMAKO Another resident, Cikizwa Magadla, 30, from Lower Thornwood and mother of three, said she was unemployed. Magadla said that although she was concerned about her community having water shedding and high crime, unemployment was her number one concern.

“My partner is the sole breadwinner at home. I have technical certificates but I do not have a job. I have been applying countless times at many institutions, including the SAPS because I wanted to be an officer, however, to no avail,” she said. A traditional healer Mbuyiseni Nkosi said that he was happy with the progress in KwaMamdekazi lately and he believed that the ANC would remain in power after the elections. “I am happy to finally see the president up close today. Although we often do not have water in this community for over five days I would say that I can see progress, especially after the shootout (in which) police had killed nine suspects earlier this month,” he said.

Fatima Rose Musa, 56, said that she hoped that her house which was destroyed in the 2022 floods would be rebuilt soon. “The situation is difficult because of my injury, and I stay with a large family of 12, including eight children. I hope I will get assistance soon, that is why I came here to see the president,” she said. Bronwyn Pillay, 13, Christine Govender, 18, Londiwe Zulu, 13, Amanda Mtshali, 15, Noelene Soobramoney, 15, Lange Lihle Mzolo, 12, Nkanyezi Mhlongo, 14, Smangele Zulu, 14 at the Mariannpark Primary School grounds where President Cyril Ramaphosa was campaigning for the 2024 elections. Picture: PHINDILE NQUMAKO Amanda Mtshali, 15, from Nagina, said that she hopes that the president would address the issue of poor school conditions and reduce the electricity problems in the community.

Ramaphosa told the crowd that his main priority for the 2024 manifesto is unemployment, health care and housing. “We know that the main issue is unemployment, especially among the youth and older generations. We will ensure that people get the training they need to secure jobs,” he said. Ramaphosa said that the government is planning on implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme that will allow everyone to receive private health care for free.

Ramaphosa also said there will be adequate housing for the community and that programme has been successful over the years and those houses have been provided to the less privileged. “The new houses from the government have two bedrooms, a sitting area, a bathroom, tiles on the floor, and ceiling boards. I recently went into the house of a grateful woman who lives in Eastern Cape and viewed the amazing work of the ANC,” he said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.