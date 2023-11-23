Durban — Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers have responded to 19 snake call-outs in the past week. That was according to Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram after a reaction officer removed a black mamba in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Balram said that a black mamba measuring nearly 2m was captured by a reaction officer on a property on Pinewood Road in Ottawa. He said that at about 1.34pm, Rusa received a call for help from a woman reporting a large snake in their garage. “Reaction officer Nkosinathi Ndaba was immediately dispatched and on arrival identified the reptile as a highly venomous black mamba. Officer Ndaba captured and removed the snake from the property,” Balram said.

“Reaction officers have attended 19 snake call-outs in the past week.” Meanwhile, Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a black mamba from a resident’s room in an informal settlement in Reservoir Hills on Sunday afternoon. Evans thanked Inkosi Security Services who quickly co-ordinated with one of their officers to accompany him to remove the black mamba.

“The black mamba was safely captured, although it had quite a severe injury (not sustained on site) and the community were very grateful, as well as relieved to see their venomous visitor being taken away. I’m grateful they called for help! “Never a dull day in Africa!” Evans exclaimed. Last Wednesday, Evans rescued a pregnant black mamba in Queensburgh.