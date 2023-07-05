Recommendations on boys to also be prioritised in vaccine

Durban — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine should also be prioritised on male children. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). Many people with HPV do not develop any symptoms but can still infect others through sexual contact.

Symptoms may include warts on the genitals or surrounding skin. Various strains of HPV spread through sexual contact and are associated with most cases of cervical cancer. Moreover, the CDC said it recommends that the vaccine be given to girls and boys between ages 11 and 12 before they had sexual contact and are exposed to HPV. “Research has shown that receiving the vaccine at a young age is not linked to an earlier start of sexual activity,” said the CDC.

The CDC said research has shown that the two-dose schedule is effective for children under 15. “Research has shown that receiving the vaccine at a young age is not linked to an earlier start of sexual activity. Once someone is infected with HPV, the vaccine might not be as effective. Also, response to the vaccine is better at younger ages than it is at older ages,” explained the CDC. Clinic Executive at Dis-Chem, Lizeth Kruger, said the focus is usually on ladies and girls when it comes to HPV vaccine.

“There has never been much talk about the importance of males being vaccinated against the HPV. The vaccination of boys will also give girls protection,” she said. Kruger said the transmission of HPV can be prevented by practising safe sex and using a condom. However, she said the effective way was a vaccine. Kruger said the dangerous thing about HPV in men is that there are no direct signs and mostly they would not know they have it. “It is not like any other STI where there would be signs and men can transmit it to their partners,” explained Kruger.