Red Bull Car Park Drift brings back tyre-screeching action to Durban!

Durban — The Suncoast Hotel and Casino will again be filled with tyre-screeching action and smoke as the best amateur and pro drifters in Mzansi battle it out for the Red Bull Car Park Drift 2024 title on April 13. Drifting is an exciting form of motorsport that focuses on a particular driving technique of the same name. In drifting the driver uses the throttle, brakes, clutch, gear shifting, and steering input to keep the car in a state of oversteer while manoeuvring from turn to turn - this must happen at high speed and while the driver remains in full control of the car. The origins of the sport date back to the 1950s and made its way to South Africa around 2004 and has since grown, with more drivers taking up the sport.

Last year Motul Athlete, Jim McFarlane drifted to his second title as he took on the tricky obstacle course prepared by Red Bull Motorsport Athlete Rally & Hill Climb Champion, and Guinness World Record holder, Abdo Feghali. Not only did he impress the judges with his finesse and controlled driving skills but had the audience on their feet as they witnessed all the action. The Suncoast Hotel and Casino will be filled with tyre-screeching action and smoke as the best amateur and pro drifters in Mzansi battle it out for the Red Bull Car Park Drift 2024 title on April 13. | Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool “I am very excited to be part of Red Bull Car Park Drift again this year and defend my title. There are a lot of new drivers coming in and the obstacle course is a bit different to last year, which should make the competition stiffer and a lot more challenging. I will have to be on top of my game and test my mental strength against the best in the game to get my third title,” said McFarlane. Pro and amateur drifters from all over South Africa will battle it out at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino with the top 16 competing in the finals on Saturday, April 13. The winner of the Red Bull Car Park Drift 2024 title will go on to represent South Africa at the world finals in Oman later this year.