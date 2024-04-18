Reddam House uMhlanga choir all set to dazzle New York City

Durban — The Reddam House uMhlanga choir is all set to wow New York City in June. The choir is made up of 50 members of the college, from Grade 9 to matric, and 10 former Drakensberg Boys Choir pupils. They are to showcase their musical talent, and represent South Africa at renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall.

The choir is under the guidance of four dedicated staff members, including executive head Adam Rogers, who said: "We have been eagerly awaiting our first international College Choir Tour in our school's 21 years of existence. "Over a year in the planning, and bringing together parents, choir and staff members, as well as the wider uMhlanga community, this tour is the culmination of creative collaboration, considerable generosity, and commitment," Rodgers said, expressing his excitement about the tour. With a mission to share their passion for music and foster global connections, the choir will participate in workshops, performances, and sightseeing activities during their time in New York City.

The choir's journey, which begins on June 4, includes workshops and performances at renowned institutions such as Carnegie Hall, Dalton School, and St Patrick's Cathedral, and cultural excursions to Central Park, Times Square, and Broadway. "This tour might have been just over a year in the planning but, in truth, our college choir has been preparing to embark on this journey of musical discovery and inspiration for many years under the guidance of maestro Russell Scott," said the choir captain, Aidan McArthur. "We have also forged bonds that transcend mere friendship. Through shared experiences and shared passions, we have become a tight-knit community bound together by our love for music and the excitement of this shared journey," McArthur added.

The tour also served as a community-driven initiative, with a significant fundraising element aimed at easing the financial burden for pupils and ensuring that all pupils had the chance to take part in this "unforgettable" experience. Reddam House uMhlanga invited the community to join in celebrating the choir's achievements and supporting their fundraising efforts. Fifty Reddam House uMhlanga pupils, who are part of the choir, will fly to New York City in June for a life-changing experience that includes performing at Carnegie Hall and St. Patrick's Cathedral.