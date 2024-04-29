Reddam House uMhlanga choir all set to take New York by storm

Durban — Reddam House uMhlanga choir captain Aidan McArthur is ready to lead the team when they perform on their New York Tour in June. The choir, comprising 50 members of the College from Grade 9 to matric, is gearing up for a life-changing journey. This co-ed ensemble, including 10 former Drakensberg Boys Choir pupils is set to captivate audiences at renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall.

Speaking at an outdoor concert held at Reddam on Sunday, McArthur said this was the biggest moment of his career since performing with the cast of The Lion King in 2019 as part of a Drakensberg Boys Choir DBCS tour. McArthur, from Johannesburg, is a boarder and Grade 12 learner at Reddam. McArthur said he was inspired by his grandfather, also a musician, who has been instrumental in fostering his joy and appreciation for music. His aspirations are to further his studies in music.

“I discovered that I could sing when I was 11 years old. Coming from a musical family, singing with them has been a great part of my early childhood. It was there that my talent was encouraged to start,” he said. “Moving into that realm in a professional capacity, the psychology of music fascinates me, so moving into Music Therapy is a cool option. I adore theatre, so I will keep performing as much as I can,” said McArthur. Maintaining a good balance between his academics and performance is tricky, he said.

“We are incredibly busy with performances and rehearsals, productions and tours. “I am so happy to be at Reddam, where I can be myself and there is no stigma about male performers, as there would be in some other institutions,” he said. He is looking forward to representing SA in New York and on world stages.

“Carnegie Hall! One of the most famous stages in the world! And, sharing our South African culture and spirit with American audiences and the schools we will collaborate with,” he said. McArthur has never travelled to the US and he can’t wait to experience the “city that never sleeps”. Reddam House Orchestra group during the Reddam House outdoor concert in celebration of the 50 choir learners who will jet off to New York City in June. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers The choir sang their hearts out in front of proud parents and the community on Sunday. Under the guidance of four dedicated staff members, including executive head Adam Rogers, the choir will participate in workshops, performances, and sightseeing activities during their time in New York City.

The adventure begins on June 4 and includes workshops and performances at institutions such as Carnegie Hall, Dalton School, and St Patrick’s Cathedral, as well as cultural excursions to Central Park, Times Square, and Broadway. A member of the choir, Adam Rogers, said this College Choir Tour is the culmination of creative collaboration, considerable generosity and commitment. In addition to the performances, the tour serves as a community-driven initiative, with a significant fundraising element aimed at easing the financial burden for the learners.

Deputy head of student affairs at Reddam House Umhlanga, Shelley Peringuey, said her son Justin is part of the choir. “This is the first outdoor Picnic Proms concert in our school’s history and, after the success of today, we are hoping it will become an annual event. “The audience has been so supportive and has certainly given our touring choir confidence to perform to their full potential in New York,” she said.

“Our parent body has become so united from all the fundraising initiatives that I feel this tour has so many added advantages for our school. “I feel exceptionally privileged to be part of this unique experience and have loved every minute of this afternoon’s concert.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.