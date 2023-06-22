Regiments get set to commemorate Zulu civil war

Durban — Thousands of Zulu regiments are expected to gather in KwaCeza village between Ulundi and Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal for the 135th commemoration of the historic Zulu civil war between Usuthu and Mandlakazi regiments. The event will take place on Saturday.

The war, which took place in 1888, was fuelled by the British colonial army to divide and weaken the Zulus who were resisting to be under its colonial rule, although the English army had defeated the Zulus. After their humiliating defeat at the battle of Isandlwana Hill in Nquthu under King Cetshwayo in January 1879, the English army regrouped and defeated the Zulus in July of the same year and burned down Cetshwayo’s Ulundi palace. The Mandlakazi side was led by Prince Zibhebhu kaMaphitha who was used as a traitor (imbuka) by the English army to attack King Dinuzulu who was at that time being recognised as Usuthu inkosi by the British monarch. The king was hiding in the caves in KwaCeza together with his gallant warrior, Msuthwana Mdletshe.

The king was fleeing from the British army after continued resistance to its colonial rule. Prince Africa and king Misuzulu Zulu. Photo: Supplied In a statement, the king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, confirmed that the king would lead the commemoration and would be accompanied by amabutho as well as religious leaders who would conduct the prayer session of the event. The prince said the battle of KwaCeza was a result of the continued tactic of the British government – which annexed the Zulu Kingdom into the British Crown Colony during the year 1887 – using Prince Zibhebhu to suppress the loyalists of the Zulu monarch. He said Prince Zibhebhu committed atrocities by attacking Umsuthwana Mdletshe who had been hiding in the caves of kwaCeza with King Dinuzulu.

“Mdletshe had requested the king to go visit his 38 wives and family. On his way, he was ambushed by Prince Zibhebhu’s men and was killed. This occurrence triggered the most significant engagement of the civil war from June 2, 1888. The civil war culminated in the defeat of the Mandlakazi of Zibhebhu by the Usuthu on June 23, 1888. Prince Africa said as a result of resistance, King Dinuzulu along with patriarchal fathers Prince Ndabuko kaMpande and Prince Shingana kaMpande were arrested and tried for High Treason. They were found guilty and sentenced to serve their imprisonment on St Helena Island from 1890 to 1897. Prince Africa is a direct descendant of Prince Shingana. Prince Africa said despite being jailed, the king upon his return backed Bhambatha’s rebellion against the poll tax and was again arrested in 1906. The king was imprisoned and released after the declaration of the Union of South Africa by General Louis Botha on May 31, 1910. The King died on October 18, 1913.

"Throughout history in our interaction with colonial powers, the Zulu people have been subservient to their systems of colonialism and we have not had the chance to rediscover ourselves as the Zulu nation of KwaZulu. "It is for these reasons that the Zulu monarch wishes to salute all our brave legends such as His Majesty King Cetshwayo kaMpande, His Majesty King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, along with his uncles His Royal Highness Prince Ndabuko kaMpande, and His Royal Highness Prince Shingana kaMpande and the gallant warrior uMsushwana kaMfusi wase Mdletsheni," said Prince Africa.