‘Residents must not panic, the whales are actually resting up’

Durban — There has been an increase in whale activity on the KwaZulu-Natal south coastal areas, which has made concerned residents and whale watchers assume that these whales might be facing difficulties in the water. The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board has issued a statement to calm people down after the reports of increased whale spotting around Amanzimtoti and surroundings.

According to Wayne Harrison, the HOD for Operations at the KZN Sharks Board, the country is in the height of whale season, with several humpback whales migrating along the shore with their young. “There have been a number of concerns that the whales are possibly entangled, dead, or drowning, in distress, washing up, and this is what the calls have been about. We want to assure the public that they should not panic. This is all normal,” said Harrison. He said most calls coming in are from Warner and Winklespruit beaches.

‘’What has transpired is the members of the public have been able to view these whales. These whales are actually resting. You got to remember they cover the longest migration known to man. Coming up from the Antarctic over our winter period, heading up through the equator, Mozambique, where they will go to mate, and the following year, they will go to that type of area to calf,” said Harrison. He added that the gestation is one year, and this takes a lot out of the open-ocean animals. “The water that she has come from is very cold, and the water in our area is warm. So, what she needs to do is she needs to rest and feed the calf.’’ he adds.

During this period, these species are frequently seen with calves, as they use South African waters for calving and rearing their young. Their annual visits are so predictable, and there are often so close to shore. Every year, between June and December, they can be seen, and there is an increase of shark activity because of this. From July this year, there has been at least five whale carcasses that washed up to the shores, including two baby whales that washed up at uMhlanga Beach and Tinley Manor, respectively.

Other beaches that had to deal with whale carcasses are uMhlanga, Virginia and recently, Winklespruit. The recent decomposing whale carcass washed up south of Winklespruit on September 9, resulting in the closure of Karridene and Umgababa beaches to swimmers for health and safety issues. Ward 97 (Amanzimtoti) councillor André Beetge said, on Thursday, September 7, community members took to an Amanzimtoti Facebook group to share their concern for a whale that looked like it was splashing around in distress.

“Then, on September 8, one member said it seems like the splashing around whale have died. It was laying with its’ tail-up in the water since early that morning. Drifting towards Doonside before washing up at Winklespruit,” said Beetge. He said the Karridene and Umgababa beaches were then closed on instruction from both the municipality and Sharks Board. “This was due to a decomposing humpback whale carcass that washed out in Winklespruit near Karridene river mouth and resulted in increase of shark activity in the area.” he said.