Friday, September 29, 2023

Revenue from tourist stays on the rise

According to Statistics South Africa the country’s hotel occupancy increased by 47.3%. File image

Published 4h ago

Durban — According to Statistics South Africa (Stat SA), the country’s hotel occupancy increased to 47.3% in July 2023 from 45.8% in June and 45.5% in May.

A survey conducted by Stats SA covered tax-registered private and public enterprises mainly engaged in providing short-stay commercial accommodation: hotels, motels, caravan parks and camping sites, guest houses and guest farms.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said the total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 17.8% in July 2023 compared with July 2022. He said income from accommodation increased by 29.1% year-on-year in July 2023, the result of a 7.5% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 20.1% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

“In July 2023, year-on-year increases in income from accommodation were reported for: hotels at 30% and contributing 18.7 percentage points. ‘Other’ accommodation is 34.2% and contributes 10.7%. Furthermore, Income from accommodation increased by 31.7% in the three months ended July 2023 compared with the three months ended July 2022. The main contributors to this increase were, hotels with 31.8% and ‘other’ accommodation 37.2%.”

Maluleke added that seasonally adjusted income from accommodation decreased by 1.4% month-on-month in July 2023 following an increase of 4.5% month-on-month in June 2023.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela said international travel was making a great comeback. He said from January to July 2023, a total of 4.8 million international tourists arrived in South Africa, signifying a remarkable 70.6% surge compared with the same period in 2022.

Mahlalela said while this resurgence was undoubtedly encouraging, it was important to note that those figures still lag behind the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by 19% shortfall.

“However, we are encouraged by these figures. Within these 4.8 million arrivals, the African region has the biggest share while Europe played a significant role, contributing 14.3% of the total tourists,” he said.

He said these significant numbers paint a vibrant picture of South Africa’s continued allure, an epitome of the global trend steering towards a post-pandemic recovery in travel.

Daily News

