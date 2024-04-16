Rhino dehorning extended to combat poaching — Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife

Durban — In its fight against rhino poaching at KwaZulu-Natal game parks, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has extended its rhino dehorning initiative. Ezemvelo KZN said in a statement on Tuesday, that it had taken decisive action in response to the alarming surge in poaching incidents, particularly within the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HiP) during 2023.

The entity said it was extending its dehorning programme due to an increase in poaching which despite concerted efforts had seen the province losing 325 rhinos in 2023, with a significant 307 of those poached within HiP. “To address this crisis, and in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) South Africa, Ezemvelo initiated an HiP dehorning programme on April 8, with efforts now well under way. The investment of approximately R11 million by the KZN province to erect a smart fence to cover a significant portion of the park where poaching levels are high,” read the statement. The entity also announced that it had secured financial support of approximately R40 million from the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, to extend the area covered by the smart fence around the park.

Beside extending its de-horning initiative, Ezemvelo has also drastically increased the numbers of field rangers from 45 to 88 and introduced integrity testing of frontline staff. It has also installed trackers in all vehicles, and improved relations with adjacent communities Additional helicopter hours with night vision capability, including the deployment of more field rangers have also been incorporated.

And Sithembiso Ndlovu has been appointed senior manager for Rhino Protection. Expressing the gravity of this decision, Ezemvelo chief executive officer Sihle Mkhize, said:“ It is with a heavy heart that the organisation has decided to dehorn”, adding that rhino dehorning goes against the grain of what the entity stood for but the persistent threat posed by poachers had necessitated drastic measures to protect rhinos. “While dehorning is costly and requires repeated efforts every 18 to 24 months, I would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to WWF for their pivotal financial support,” said Mkhize.