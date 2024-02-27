Ring of steel for Zulu king’s legislature address: explosive ‘sweeps’; limited access

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal government has beefed up security for the official opening of the legislature by the Zulu king on Tuesday. In addition to the customary security measures associated with the yearly address by the Zulu king, the Daily News has learnt that, for the first time, the police’s explosive unit has been enlisted to conduct “sweeps”, including of the vehicles of all officials entering the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The heightened security was visible on Monday at the venue where police commanders conducted a parade to ensure that all police officers knew and understood their roles ahead of the event. Even Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Speaker Nontembeko Boyce were seen at the pitch briefing the king’s representative Prince Simphiwe Zulu and other royal family members about the arrangements. The Speaker said she did not have full security details but had been informed that all cars, including those bringing members of the legislature, would be “swept” to ensure there were no explosive materials. Pinned down on whether there was any threat or anticipated disruptions, the Speaker said she had not yet received any briefing from the police, but by law, police had to alert her as the Speaker if there were any threats to an event of the legislature.

“It will be difficult for me to say there was an increase in the number of security officers because naturally security plans are not revealed. But I am aware that there would be ‘sweeping’ of cars of officials entering the venue so we had to make arrangements for their accreditations to be collected. “About threats, I can’t say anything, safe to say I have not yet been informed by police but by law if there is a threat police must sit me down and inform me about that,” said Boyce. Boyce’s spokesperson Nomusa Phungula also told the media that given the chaos that was caused by the EFF in the provinces that had already held their state of the province addresses, KwaZulu-Natal had to heighten security measures in anticipation of similar disruptions.

Even the media was not spared as only 50 reporters out of more than 200 who had applied for accreditations will be allowed inside the marquee where the king will deliver his address. Phungula said others will be watching the event from the screen provided in the media marquee. Also for the first time, journalists were required to participate in a security workshop, where they were briefed on the dos and don’ts. Reporters will also not have access to the red carpet. Nkululeko Ngubane, EFF provincial secretary, who is also a member of the legislature, said his party had no plan to disrupt the proceedings but if they notice something illegal being done they would not hesitate to ask for accountability. By its nature, the state of the province address was where the opposition must hold the ruling party accountable for unfulfilled promises it had made to the people, he said.

"We don't plan disruptions. Ours is to hold the ruling party to account. It is them who make promises then don't keep them. So, it is our duty as the opposition to ask them to explain why they fooled people. There is a lack of accountability in this country and the EFF will not allow that. The province is the only one in the country to have two state of the province addresses where the king officially opens the legislature before the premier delivers her address the following day. The king was expected to be accompanied by his newly elected traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the mayor of the IFP-controlled Zululand District Municipality.