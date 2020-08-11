Road deaths mar Women Day long weekend in KZN

Durban - FOUR people were killed on KwaZulu- Natal roads during the Women’s Day long weekend. On Sunday morning, a man believed to be 29 died when the vehicle he was travelling in rolled off the M1 Higginson Highway near Mariannhill SAPS. Red Line Response spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their paramedics found that a vehicle had rolled off the road and plunged into the bush, coming to rest on its side. Jamieson said the driver had sustained multiple injuries: “He was declared deceased at the scene.” On Women’s Day morning, three people died in two separate crashes.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said their paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash which left one dead and three injured on the N2 near Blythedale, north of Durban.

“It’s believed that one vehicle was towing another, when one of the two drivers lost control. Both vehicles rolled multiple times before going down a steep embankment.

“All three occupants were ejected and sustained moderate injuries, while one person sustained fatal injuries,” said Herbst.

Further north, two people were killed and two suffered minor injuries in an incident on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle.

ER24 and a local emergency service responded to the scene shortly before 7am and found two vehicles that were burning. The local fire department extinguished the flames.

“Two people were found with minor injuries and were later transported to the Ladysmith Provincial Hospital,” said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

“Sadly, two occupants from one of the vehicles were found with fatal injuries.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Elandslaagte and KwaDukuza police were investigating cases of culpable homicide and the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Meanwhile, N3 Toll Concession commercial manager Con Roux said the long weekend had been as quiet as expected, with the inter-provincial travel ban still in place and only business travel permitted.

He said although there were a couple of incidents and obstructions along the N3, none of them were serious.

Daily News