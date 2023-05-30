Robbers take advantage of police shift change, knock-off times and load shedding

Durban — A Newlands West resident has warned other residents that robbers were taking advantage of the time police change shifts, people returning home from work and load shedding. Shanal Mahadeo took to her Facebook page on Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023, and shared the home robbery ordeal her family endured on Monday afternoon, May 22, 2023.

Mahadeo said her family was held at gunpoint on Monday at approximately 5.45pm by four armed suspects in a blue Polo. Mahadeo said that her elderly dad and uncle had just arrived home and it is believed that the suspects were already parked and scoping easy targets in Upfield Close, in Earlsfield. “One of the robbers held a firearm to my dad’s head and told him not to scream,” Mahadeo said.

She said that the suspect and her dad, as well as the other robbers entered the premises one by one. “My family were made to sleep on the floor whilst they took my mum into the rooms asking for jewellery, money etc. “They made out with all the jewels, cellphones and a firearm... They proceeded to rip the TV and sound system and walk out,” Mahadeo said.

She said they strongly believe the suspects were not finished ‘cleaning’ them out. “My brother quickly got up as they walked out and pressed the panic button and started screaming for help,” Mahadeo said. “When the alarm went off the robbers dropped the TV and sound bar in the yard and escaped in the waiting getaway car.”

Mahadeo said that their neighbour who was outside and saw the suspects with the TV, also activated her home alarm at which point the driver of the vehicle threatened the neighbour that he was going to be next for activating his alarm. “These guys are well prepared as they know the police are shift changing during these times and also taking advantage as they know people are returning home from work also not forgetting this god-forsaken load shedding,” Mahadeo said. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said that Newlands East police were investigating a case of house robbery following an incident where a victim was reportedly robbed by four unknown suspects at his place of residence.