RTMC calls on motorists to renew their driving licence cards before the March 31, 2022, deadline

DURBAN - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on motorists whose driving licence cards expired at the start of the national lockdown to make arrangements now, while time still permits, to renew their documents and not wait for the last minute. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said RTMC has noticed that motorists whose driving licences expired between March 26, 2020, and August 31, 2021, were not taking full advantage of the extended validity period of driving licence cards to renew their documents.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula had extended the validity of driving licence cards that expired between March 26, 2020, and August 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022, in an effort to assist driving licence cardholders to comply with legislation. In addition, Mbalula launched two driving licence centres in Gauteng, increasing available capacity in the province by 26,000 more slots per month. Except for the Northern Cape, all other provinces introduced extended operating hours in 106 major centres and are opening on weekends in an effort to clear the backlog. The two RTMC-operated centres at Waterfall Office Park in Midrand and Eco-Origins Park in Centurion operate from 7am to 9pm daily, including Saturday and Sunday. Experience from the two RTMC centres shows that 25% of applications for renewal are from people affected by the lockdown and covered by the extension of the validity period, while 75% are from applicants who are exempted from the extension.

Happy motorists, Natalie, one of the first recipients of the new Driving licence card after renewing at our Eco park DLTC.



Check progress of your driving licence card



OR CALL: 012 999 5345

As a result, the backlog of driving licence cards that expired between March 26, 2020, and August 31, 2021, is moving slowly. The backlog now stands at 1 476 853. Gauteng accounts for 509 888 driving licence cards not yet renewed, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 242 170, Western Province 192 519, Limpopo 134 886, Mpumalanga 122 566, Eastern Cape 107 601, Free State 71 165, North West 69 350 and Northern Cape 26 708," Zwane said. He said motorists are warned not to be complacent as the March 2022 deadline is fast approaching and chances are that another extension will not be granted. It remains a great concern that 30% of applicants who book for renewals on the online platform do not show up to finalise the application. One of the motorists, Mr. Seeley happy to be receiving his new driving license card at waterfall park.



To enquire CALL US: (011) 254 4560 Zwane added that motorists who applied for the renewal of their licence cards when the two RTMC centres opened in October are now able to collect their cards. Messages are being sent to those whose cards are ready for collection.

Natalie Labuschagne said: “I have never experienced service like this before. I have told friends and family members, if they need to renew a driving licence card they must use the Eco Park DLTC.” Sazi Nxumalo and Charles Seeley also encouraged motorists to renew their driving licence cards before going on festive season holidays. To comment on this story send a WhatsApp message to our BackChat column on 071 485 7995.