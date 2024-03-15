SA foundation helping refugees in Gaza give their families hot meals

Durban – Amid the ongoing crisis and challenges that the Gaza region is experiencing, the Wonderbag Foundation has joined hands with World Central Kitchen to help alleviate hunger and bring back dignity to displaced families and communities. This initiative stands as a beacon of hope in the face of fuel shortages plaguing Gaza. Sarah Collins, founder of the Wonderbag Foundation, says the initiative started as a collaboration with global charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), bringing innovation to help deal with dire fuel shortages in Gaza.

“The desperation of people in these inhumane circumstances is beyond words. Thanks to the collaboration with WCK, we managed to get Wonderbags into Rafah,” Collins said. “These Wonderbags are now being used to double the amount of food cooked in 150-litre pots, stretching fuel resources further. This increase in capacity is crucial for feeding more people with the same amount of fuel.” According to the foundation’s website, the Wonderbag is a non-electric slow cooker that uses heat-retention technology to continue cooking food once the pan or pot has been removed from the heat source.

Collins said to support people that had been displaced many times, the Wonder-bag Foundation had established a team within Southern Gaza. The work done included “building additional kitchens and supporting families and a community of more than 50 000 people in the Al-Mawasi area, funding shelter, building a community centre, and bare essentials for survival”. “We are hoping to get Wonderbags to people so they are able to have individual Wonderbags to feed their families hot meals when required. Trying to restore some sort of dignity and routine in catastrophic circumstances,” she said.

Wonder-bag partners with women community leaders leading relief efforts in communities and provides funding directly to these people who are the architects of social innovation within Gaza. They have more than 100 volunteers they fund to search markets and support them in their endeavours. To contact the Wonderbag Foundation, please email: [email protected]