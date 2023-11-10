Same gang believed to be behind two house robberies in the Merewent area

Durban — A gang of armed suspects are believed to be behind two house robberies in the Merewent area on Tuesday. The suspects are reported to have fled with jewellery, cash, laptops and other items.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that a gang of armed suspects travelling in a silver or grey Toyota Prestige terrorised two families. “PT Alarms Tactical units responded to Lakhimpur Road where an elderly couple and family members were held up by the armed gang. The gang manhandled the elderly woman and asked the man to lie down on the floor. They ransacked the house and took a television, an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and jewellery before they fled,” Govindasamy said. He said it is believed that in a second incident, the same gang wearing balaclavas invaded another house on Lahore Road in the Navy area shortly after the Lakhimpur Road robbery and held up the occupants of the house.

“A young woman was pistol-whipped but fortunately sustained no serious injuries. The suspects took laptops, jewellery, and cellphones and fled,” Govindasamy said. He added that the PT Ambulance Service responded to assist with medical treatment. “PT Alarms Tactical units searched the area for any sign of the vehicle and PT Alarms Armed response was on the scene,” Govindasamy said.

He said Wentworth SAPS responded to both robberies and is investigating further. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Wentworth police are investigating a case of house robbery following an incident where a 76-year-old man was robbed of his personal belongings on Tuesday, on Lahore Road. “It is alleged that the victim was at his place of residence when a group of armed men entered the house,” Netshiunda said.